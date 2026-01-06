Egypt has signed ​two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Syria ⁠to cooperate on supplying gas ⁠for power generation ‌and meeting Syria's petroleum product needs, Egypt's petroleum ⁠ministry said on Monday.

The statement said that Syria would receive gas ⁠through regasification ships or ​gas transportation networks, without providing details on quantities.

Due ‍to the destruction of ​energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria today produces just a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in the past months ⁠thanks to supplies ‌of gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

