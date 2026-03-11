Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and TotalEnergies followed up on the latest updates regarding the connection of the Cronos gas field to the Egyptian infrastructure, in partnership with Eni, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Pascal Breant, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Egypt and Cyprus, Badawi discussed ways to enhance cooperation and the existing partnership in the natural gas domain.

The minister reviewed the status of cooperation between the Egyptian and Cypriot sides, as well as the companies participating in the field, to begin implementing the regional gas transport project.

He affirmed that the joint project is a model for integration in maximizing the use of gas resources and available infrastructure, reinforcing Egypt's position as a regional hub for gas trade.

On July 27th, 2025, Badawi unveiled that this project is expected to be completed by 2027.

In October 2025, Egypt and Cyprus penned a set of commercial and operational agreements for the transmission of natural gas from the Cronos field to Egyptian infrastructure.

Last year, during the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Badawi highlighted that linking the Cypriot Cronos gas field to Egypt’s infrastructure represents the first practical step towards regional energy integration between the two countries.