Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has signed a series of contracts worth KD208 million ($676.8 million) with major global firms for the provision of logging and perforation services as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance upstream oil and gas operations.

These include Western Atlas International, which bagged a KD56.34 million contract; Halliburton Overseas (with KD46.12 million); China National Logging Corporation (KD50.09 million) and Weatherford which clinched the KD55.5 million deals, said KOC in a statement.

The scope of work includes specialised logging and perforation services, which are critical for reservoir evaluation, well completion, and optimising hydrocarbon recovery, it stated.

On the contract awards, KOC said these underscore its strategy to collaborate with leading global service providers to support sustainable production growth and operational excellence across Kuwait’s oil fields.

It reflects KOC’s continued investment in advanced oilfield services and production efficiency, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).