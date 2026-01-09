Muscat: In a groundbreaking move for the region, Oman has launched the first operational drone delivery service in the Middle East’s oil and gas sector. The initiative, led by Omani drone technology company ESBAAR in collaboration with Sinan Advanced Industries and Masar Petroleum, marks a major step forward in digital transformation and logistics innovation.

The inaugural flight of the drone “Alfak 10” transported emergency equipment and spare parts from Wilayat Haima to concession area No. 7, covering a distance of 137 kilometers in just 1 hour and 23 minutes. This operation saved over four hours compared to traditional land transport, which would have required nighttime driving.

This national project reflects Oman’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, supporting local manufacturing, and training Omani talent in advanced technologies aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The use of drones in energy logistics not only improves response times but also reinforces the country’s leadership in adopting smart solutions for critical industries.

The successful launch of this service signals a new era for aerial logistics in the region, with Oman pioneering the integration of unmanned systems into its energy infrastructure.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

