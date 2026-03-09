Oman’s oil exports recorded a 3 percent increase by the end of January 2026, reaching 26,600,200 barrels compared to 25,821,300 barrels during the same period in 2025.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the average oil price recorded a decrease of 9.3 per cent to reach $64.4 per barrel by the end of January 2026, compared to $71 during the same period in 2025, reported ONA.

Conversely, average daily oil production rose by 2.2 per cent, reaching 1,024,300 barrels per day by the end of January 2026, compared to 1,002,000 barrels per day during the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, total oil production in Oman increased by 3.7 per cent, recording 31,752,600 barrels by the end of January 2026, compared to 30,611,300 barrels in the same period of 2025.