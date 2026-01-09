UAE: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) unveiled the final investment decision (FID) for the SARB Deep Gas development, a strategic project within the Ghasha Concession.

The development will deliver 200 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of gas before the end of this decade, which is expected to power more than 300,000 homes daily, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the project will embed advanced technologies and AI and will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and enhance safety.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of ADNOC Upstream, said: "This strategic project within the Ghasha Concession reinforces the progress we are making to fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s world-class gas resources, supporting UAE gas self-sufficiency and strengthening the nation’s role as a reliable exporter to international markets.”

Located 120 kilometers offshore from Abu Dhabi, the project comprises a new offshore platform with four gas production wells which connect to Das Island. The gas will be connected within the ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream treatment, maximizing the integration with other ADNOC projects.

Last December, ADNOC and Eni sealed a financing agreement with PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) to secure financing of up to $11 billion (AED 40.40 billion).

