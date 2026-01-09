SINGAPORE - Saudi Arabia's ‍crude oil supply ‍to China is ​expected to dip in February ⁠to between 47.5 million and 49 ⁠million barrels ‌compared with the previous month, trade sources said ⁠on Friday.

The kingdom allocated 49.5 million barrels of crude, or about 1.60 ⁠million barrels per ​day, in January, a three-month high.

Sinopec and Sinochem ‍are expected to lift ​more cargoes in February, but supplies to PetroChina and Rongsheng Petrochemical are expected to fall compared with January, the sources said.

The February allocation comes after the OPEC kingpin cut crude ⁠prices for Asia ‌for a third straight month.

(Reporting by Siyi ‌Liu ⁠and Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman ⁠and Neil Fullick)