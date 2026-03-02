MUSCAT: Oman-based Bukaka International LLC has completed what is described as Oman’s first full-set beam pumping unit (BPU) refurbishment carried out entirely by a locally established manufacturer, marking a notable advance in the Sultanate of Oman's oilfield services capability .

The project involved C912 and C1280 BPU types from multiple international brands, underscoring the growing technical depth available within Oman to support mature upstream assets. Traditionally, comprehensive refurbishment of such units has been conducted abroad. The successful in-country execution signals a shift towards greater operational self-reliance.

Beam pumping units remain essential to onshore oil production, particularly in mature fields where artificial lift systems are critical to sustaining output. By localising full-scope refurbishment — from inspection and disassembly to reconditioning, testing and recommissioning — Oman strengthens its ability to extend equipment life cycles while optimising operational costs.

Industry analysts point out that refurbishment offers tangible financial and environmental benefits. Compared to outright replacement, it can reduce capital expenditure, shorten turnaround time and lower carbon footprint by extending asset life cycle.

Importantly, the development aligns with Oman’s In-Country Value (ICV) objectives, which aim to deepen domestic industrial participation and technical expertise in the energy sector. By executing full-set refurbishment locally, operators can reduce logistics exposure, improve response times and strengthen local technical competencies.

According to Bukaka, the refurbishment followed a structured engineering-led process. It began with surveillance and inspection to assess structural integrity and mechanical performance. This was followed by systematic disassembly, component evaluation and cost assessment prior to client-approved repair execution.

Core components — including frame base assemblies, samson posts, walking beams, crank systems, gear reducers and bearing assemblies — underwent machining, welding, precision reconditioning and, where necessary, part replacement. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) ensured compliance with API and ISO standards, while Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) validated performance prior to installation and commissioning.

The structured methodology is designed to ensure that refurbished units meet operational specifications while adhering to international safety and reliability benchmarks.

Bukaka’s Oman-based refurbishment capability is supported by over three decades of international experience. Globally, the company has completed more than 1,500 BPU refurbishments and handled over 6,000 units across manufacturing, installation, maintenance and lifecycle services. The transfer of this expertise to its local facility allows operators in Oman to access comprehensive services without reliance on overseas workshops.

As Oman continues to enhance upstream resilience and operational efficiency, the availability of standards-compliant, full-scope refurbishment services within Oman represents a strategic milestone in the evolution of its industrial ecosystem.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

