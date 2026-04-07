Kuwait - Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Marwa Al-Jaidan said the recent decision regarding the basic commodities subsidy aims to ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods into the Kuwaiti market, while maintaining price stability.

Al-Jaidan revealed that the objectives of the decision include protecting consumers from price hikes resulting from disruptions in global supply chains, helping importers to bear additional costs, and ensuring supply continuity.

She said the decision takes effect from the date of issuance until June 30, indicating the ministry reserves the right to extend it as circumstances dictate. She added that this is part of ongoing efforts to enhance food security and ensure the stability of the local market in light of the current challenges.

About the goods covered by the subsidy, she disclosed that some products, such as long-life milk and eggs, are produced locally, and the producing companies benefit from feed support programs in coordination with the relevant authorities. She also emphasized that the ministry has the authority to add other goods, such as meat, to the subsidy list as needed, especially if they are affected by global supply disruptions.

She confirmed that the ministry has intensified its field monitoring since the beginning of the crisis, deploying inspection teams to monitor prices and goods availability, as well as to ensure that beneficiary companies adhere to the subsidy terms. She warned that any company proven to have violated the regulations will face strict measures, including full refund of the subsidy amount and exclusion from subsidy programs in the future.

She said these measures prove the commitment of the ministry to balance supporting the private sector with protecting consumers, thereby ensuring market stability and strengthening the food security system in the country.

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