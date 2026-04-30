Doha’s wholesale and retail sector has shown “exceptional” short-term resilience under extreme multimodal disruption and the country has not breached the threshold of strategic reserves, according to KPMG in Qatar.

However, the current conflict underscores that resilience alone is insufficient in a prolonged and structurally shifting risk environment, particularly given persistent import dependency and SME (small and medium enterprises) fragility, KPMG said in its latest report.

For Qatar, the next pivot would be transitioning from reactive crisis management to proactive system redesign, embedding redundancy, localisation, and digitalisation as permanent features of the sector, it said.

“Qatar is uniquely positioned to convert disruption into competitive advantage by formalising alternative supply chains, accelerating domestic production, scaling digital commerce, measures to expand tourism and creation of sustainable trading hubs,” KPMG said, adding if effectively executed, these shifts can reposition Doha as a resilient regional trade and distribution hub in a post-conflict landscape.

Finding Qatar’s import dependency as “structural and longstanding”; it said the conflict has tested whether the resilience infrastructure built since the 2017 blockade is sufficient for a disruption of this scale and duration.

“With staple goods, the answer so far is yes,” it said. Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy 2030 targets reserves of two to eight months for eleven key commodities including wheat, rice, sugar, and edible oils, and there have been no reports of silo depletion or critical shortages, it added.

Qatar’s CPI (consumer price index) was already rising at 2.3% year-on-year in January 2026 before the conflict, and emergency freight surcharges and commodity price inflation are expected to accelerate this in the near term.

If the disruption extends beyond three to four months, the outer limit of most GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nation’s strategic reserves will be breached and all countries including Qatar will be forced to re-evaluate their national sourcing plan.

“As of now, that threshold has not been breached, but relevant ministries will continue to watch it carefully,” KPMG said.

On formalising supply chain redundancy, it said the alternative routing infrastructure activated during the conflict, Abu Samra land corridor, Omani port alternatives (Sohar, Salalah, Duqm), and the UAE eastcoast gateways (Fujairah, Khor Fakkan), already exists and proved its value under pressure.

“The government lever is incentive design, i.e. making multi-route procurement, bonded warehousing, and domestic strategic stockholding commercially attractive on a sustained basis,” it said.

Wholesale and retail trade was projected to be the fastest-growing segment of Qatar’s freight and logistics market growing at a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 7.34% through 2031. The current conflict adds urgency to channeling that growth through resilient, multimodal infrastructure rather than single-corridor dependency.

Qatar has built significant domestic food production capability, with 8,420 greenhouse units and high level of self-sufficiency across key crops, including 98% in cucumbers, 96% in eggplants and zucchini and 82% in tomatoes, supported by a National Food Security Strategy targeting over 55% vegetable self-sufficiency by 2030, it said, suggesting monetising food resilience.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

