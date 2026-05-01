Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the coming month of May.

The announcement made through its website showed a rise in petrol prices.

Starting tomorrow, Super-grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre, as compared with QR2.05 in the current month.

Premium-grade petrol will be priced at QR1.90 per liter for May as compared with QR1.85 now.

Meanwhile the cost for diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 in May.

The Ministry of Energy started pegging fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announces the monthly price list.

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