South Africa’s online retail market is on track to exceed R150bn and account for 12% of total retail turnover by 2027.

While these headline figures point to strong growth, the more compelling story lies beneath the surface: in the behaviours, platforms, payment habits and structural tensions shaping how South Africans shop and spend online today.

Understanding these nuances is critical for retailers and financial service providers looking to compete effectively in 2026 and beyond.

Here are 10 factors that matter most in 2026...

1. A global trajectory — on a local timeline

South Africa is following the broader global e-commerce curve, albeit at its own pace. In more mature markets like the UK, online retail penetration exceeds 20%, a milestone South Africa is steadily approaching.

By 2024, an estimated 15 million South Africans had internet access, while smartphone penetration reached roughly 90% of households. As more first-time users enter the ecosystem and build confidence through positive experiences, online shopping is becoming a routine part of daily life.

However, one uniquely local factor continues to shape this trajectory: South Africa’s mall culture.

With one of the highest shopping mall densities globally, brick-and-mortar retail remains deeply embedded in consumer behaviour. Rather than a replacement dynamic, the future will see physical and digital retail coexist, and successful retailers will plan for both.

2. On-demand groceries unlock broader e-commerce adoption

The rise of on-demand grocery services has been one of the most significant behavioural shifts in recent years. Platforms like Checkers Sixty60, Pick n Pay asap! and Woolworths Dash are often the first entry point into e-commerce for many consumers.

Once customers trust the process of ordering groceries online, they are far more likely to extend that behaviour to categories such as fashion, electronics and footwear.

At the same time, these services have reset expectations. Speed is now a baseline expectation across categories, even where rapid fulfilment may not always be operationally feasible.

3. International competition intensifies

Global e-commerce players are increasingly influencing South Africa’s market dynamics. Their presence is expanding the overall digital spend, even when transactions occur outside local platforms.

This influx has heightened competition, particularly around pricing and margins, placing pressure on local retailers while ultimately benefiting consumers through greater choice and competitive pricing.

4. Social and conversational commerce reshape the journey

The path to purchase is rapidly evolving, with social and conversational commerce playing a central role. Platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are becoming key retail touchpoints.

Retailers succeeding in this space are highly targeted in their approach, presenting curated products to specific customer segments and enabling near-seamless transitions from discovery to purchase.

In many cases, customers complete most of their journey within a social platform, only exiting at the final checkout stage.

Customers probably haven’t even realised they’ve left the platform they started on. That shows how seamless the experience has become.

The integration of conversational tools — such as product requests via WhatsApp linked directly to checkout — further illustrates how frictionless e-commerce experiences are becoming.

5. Cash evolves into a hybrid model

Despite digital growth, cash remains deeply embedded in many parts of the economy, particularly within informal sectors such as spaza shops, taxis and street vendors. Notably, cash withdrawals have continued to rise.

However, digital layers are increasingly being integrated into these environments. QR codes, for example, are enabling digital tipping and payments in traditionally cash-only settings.

The result is not a displacement of cash, but the emergence of a hybrid ecosystem where physical and digital payment methods coexist.

6. BNPL growth brings both opportunity and risk

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions are among the fastest-growing payment options, driven by their low-friction access to credit. However, they present both commercial and regulatory challenges.

For retailers, BNPL is often the most expensive payment method to support. More critically, there is limited visibility into consumers’ total BNPL obligations, creating potential blind spots in credit assessments.

BNPL is credit. You are providing a delayed payment obligation to a customer. Many first-world countries have started to regulate it, and South Africa will need to follow.

Regulatory intervention is likely inevitable to ensure responsible lending practices.

7. Online gambling raises red flags

The rapid growth of online gambling presents a significant and largely under-regulated risk. Increasing participation, particularly among financially vulnerable consumers, is cause for grave concern.

The online gambling model is self-reinforcing - increased revenue drives more advertising, which drives more participation, which drives more revenue. Without intervention, that cycle does not stop.

8. Trust remains a critical balancing act

As new users enter the digital economy, building trust remains fundamental. These customers are often more vulnerable to fraud, requiring a careful balance between security and convenience.

Excessive friction can lead to cart abandonment, while insufficient safeguards expose users to risk. Encouragingly, many consumers are increasingly receptive to enhanced security measures such as biometrics in order to protect them.

Financial service providers also carry a responsibility to educate users on safe online behaviour, including password management, one-time PIN security and identifying phishing attempts.

9. Mobile-first is no longer optional

Mobile access dominates South Africa’s e-commerce landscape, with platforms like Mobicred seeing the majority of traffic coming from smartphones.

Designing effectively for mobile requires more than responsiveness, it demands a disciplined, test-and-learn approach. Leading companies treat customer behaviour assumptions as hypotheses, continuously refining experiences through experimentation.

There is a very direct correlation between failure and innovation. The more tests you run, the more you learn.

10. Embedded finance emerges as a strategic advantage

One of the most promising opportunities lies in embedded finance: the seamless integration of financial services into retail platforms.

The partnership between Mobicred and Takealot illustrates this model effectively. Customer trust in the retail platform extends naturally to the embedded financial product, improving adoption and strengthening customer relationships.

As more retailers explore this space, the key takeaway is clear: financial solutions must feel native to the user experience, not added as an afterthought.

Looking ahead

While South Africa’s e-commerce growth story is compelling at a macro level, its real complexity — and opportunity — lies in the interplay between technology, behaviour and trust.

For businesses, success will depend not just on participating in the market’s growth, but on understanding the nuanced realities shaping it.

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