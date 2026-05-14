Secuvest and ConnectGroup have announced a strategic partnership bringing together retail level stock data and MAX for Brands field sales technology to deliver an integrated retail execution platform developed for the evolving demands of the FMCG retail sector.

As the pace of innovation within retail continues to accelerate, both companies recognised the need to evolve their offerings in a way that delivers greater value, flexibility and scalability to customers across the retail ecosystem.

The goal is to provide a more connected and measurable approach to retail execution across the value chain by reducing operational blind spots for merchandisers, sales representatives, manufacturers and retailers.

“What’s often missing is a real-time link between what is happening in-store and the operational and commercial decisions that follow later,” says Warren Canning, partner at ConnectGroup. “This helps close that gap by bringing together field execution, retail intelligence and live operational visibility within a single connected environment.”

The partnership reflects a shared focus on delivering integrated solutions that combine operational expertise with deeply connected technology, while providing both companies the flexibility to continue pursuing broader market opportunities.

The platform will begin rolling out across selected customers and retail environments during 2026.

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