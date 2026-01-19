Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage event, returns in January to Dubai with two sold-out venues and a record-setting 280,000 sq m of event space.

Dubai makes global exhibition history as Gulfood, running from 26-30 January 2026, becomes the first show to operate simultaneously across two mega venues, the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre and the all-new, expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, said organisers.

In a single record-breaking year, Gulfood delivers an unprecedented 100% expansion, completely selling out over 280,000 sq m of event space at both venues, becoming the inaugural global event to unveil the $2.7 billion upgraded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City. This landmark milestone cements Dubai’s position as the world’s leading hub for mega-scale business events and redefines the future of global food and beverage trade at phenomenal scale.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, CEO, KAOUN International Organiser of Gulfood, said: “This is a world-record moment for Gulfood, Dubai and the global food and beverage industry. In a single year, we have achieved 100% growth, delivering the world’s largest annual F&B event across two mega venues simultaneously, a first in global exhibition history. This milestone goes beyond scale to impact, redefining how giga-scale events are designed, delivered and experienced, and proving such ambition is fully achievable and transformative. By doubling business volumes and opportunity overnight, Gulfood and Dubai now stand as the indisputable nexus of the new global food trade.”

Expansion that unlocks greater sourcing power

As the global food and beverage market accelerates to $11.37 trillion by 20301 and the Middle East emerges as the world’s fastest-growing consumption and redistribution hub, Gulfood concentrates global supply and demand into a five-day trading window, uniting over 8,500 exhibitors showcasing 1.5 million products from 195 countries.

The 2026 edition records 40% first-time exhibitors, alongside the largest national participation to date from major producing markets including India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the USA. New countries include Luxembourg, Maldives, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda further expanding Gulfood’s global trade footprint and unlocking new growth gateways.

Two mega venues, one integrated trade ecosystem

For the first time, Gulfood extends into Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, anchoring the World Food and expanded Rice, Pulses & Grains sectors within Dubai’s future growth corridor and reinforcing the city’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics and food redistribution.

Within this core commodities landscape, India has been confirmed as the Official Country Partner for Gulfood 2026, represented by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), delivering its largest-ever presence at Gulfood, with 600+ exhibitors, including leading brands such as Amul and Rasna.

Abishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA commented: “We are excited to be part of Gulfood 2026 as the Partner Country, particularly as the show enters a new chapter with the expansion to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City. As Partner Country we are committed to strengthening India’s presence in global markets, and Gulfood continues to play a vital role in accelerating our agri-export growth story.”

The amplification of Gulfood’s reach extends to the launch of three major new sectors at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Logistics and Gulfood Grocery Trade, reflecting the growing importance of perishables, cold-chain efficiency and resilient global supply chains, with confirmed participation from leaders such as DP World, Maersk, MSC, FRESH DEL MONTE, NRTC and Unifrutti.

Mohammed Hamdan, UAE Area Head of Sales, Maersk, commented: "Maersk is proud to exhibit at Gulfood 2026 for the first time, engaging with partners across IMEA and Europe to strengthen supply chains from farm to fork. We’ll showcase strategies to build resilient, adaptive networks that ensure business continuity, alongside localized logistics solutions; from cold chain expertise to integrated supply chain management, designed for today’s complex environment."

At Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulfood will host Beverages, Dairy, Fats & Oils, Meat & Poultry, Power Brands and Seafood. Dubai World Trade Centre anchors Gulfood Startups, featuring over 250 visionaries, investors and unicorns from over 30 countries, reflecting accelerating investment and deal activity across food-tech, agri-tech and next-generation food systems.

Fabio Mariano, VP Halal Markets, MBRF, commented: “Our participation at Gulfood is strategic and reflects MBRF’s leadership in Halal food production and global supply. Gulfood provides a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships with our valued clients around the world while reinforcing our commitment to quality, safety and innovation in the industry.”

Rolodex of C-suite buyers

Gulfood 2026 will activate The Big Deal Hub, its flagship business-first buyer–seller business-first connections programme, connecting buyers and exhibitors across the full food value chain. Confirmed participants including Cybera Capital, Panamex Groupe and Presidente Supermarket will engage through targeted procurement mandates and structured matchmaking to drive high-value deals.

Sergio Paz, CEO, Latino Trading Imports, said: “The Big Deal Hub gives us direct access to a broad mix of suppliers aligned to our regional trading requirements. The expanded show, particularly Gulfood Fresh and Gulfood Logistics, provides the flexibility and choice we need to place larger, multi-market orders with confidence.”

