ABU DHABI: Fazaa, in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, announced the launch of a community initiative granting free Fazaa discount memberships to resident families in the United Arab Emirates, in conjunction with the “Year of the Family 2026”, reaffirming the country’s commitment to supporting family stability, enhancing quality of life, and strengthening social cohesion.

This initiative stems from the vision of the UAE government, which regards resident families as part of the community and a partner in the journey of development and prosperity, embodying the state’s approach to enhancing social cohesion, supporting family solidarity, and improving quality of life, as family stability and well-being form a fundamental pillar in building a cohesive and sustainable society.

The initiative also carries a message of appreciation to every family that has chosen the UAE as a place to live and work, emphasizing that the UAE community is built on cooperation and integration among diverse cultures living on its land.

The new membership allows resident families to benefit from a wide network of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life, including:

-Offers and discounts at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE

-Discounts on more than 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa Stores

-Discounts on accommodation and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the Fazaa Amakin service

-Discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities through the Fazaa mobile application

-Exclusive offers on selected products and services

To ensure easy registration, Fazaa announced the activation of the registration link through the official website:

www.fazaa.ae, allowing resident families to submit their membership requests and activate them easily.

A dedicated technical support team has also been assigned through the call center to respond to inquiries and assist with the activation of digital cards.

To qualify, the family must include at least one son or daughter, and the membership will remain valid throughout the Year of the Family 2026, expiring at the end of the year.

In this context, H.E. Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, stated:

Resident families contribute, through their dedication and cultural diversity, to enriching UAE society and strengthening its open and civilized identity.

The UAE believes that the well-being of society begins with the well-being of every family living on its land, and that the stability and happiness of families are central to the country’s vision for enhancing quality of life and building a more prosperous and cohesive community.

She added that initiatives launched in this framework continue the Vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established a humanitarian model based on embracing people, valuing their contributions, and promoting dignity and coexistence among all who live in the UAE.

She also noted that the Year of the Family 2026 represents a national milestone to strengthen the role of the family in society and reinforce the values of solidarity and cooperation, stressing that such initiatives help support the stability of resident families and enable them to participate actively in the community.

For his part, Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of Fazaa, stated that the launch of this initiative comes within the framework of supporting national efforts aimed at providing an integrated living environment that enhances the well-being and stability of resident families.

He added that through this initiative, Fazaa is offering a wide range of discounts and services across shopping, travel, and entertainment sectors, helping meet the daily needs of families and providing diverse options that improve their quality of life.

Buharoon also emphasized that this initiative reflects the appreciation of the UAE community for the role played by resident families and their contributions to development across various sectors, while strengthening the spirit of participation and belonging among all families living in the UAE.