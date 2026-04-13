DUBAI - Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wio Bank PJSC to provide streamlined digital banking solutions and financial services for companies operating within its jurisdiction.

The partnership will simplify access to banking services for businesses establishing or operating within the free zone, further strengthening the ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established companies.

Under the agreement, businesses registered or seeking registration within the DWTC Free Zone will have access to Wio Bank’s digital banking solutions as part of the broader ecosystem of services available to licensees.

Wio Bank will offer streamlined account opening pathways, priority handling of onboarding requests, and dedicated relationship support for eligible clients, helping simplify access to banking services during the company formation and onboarding process.

The collaboration will also enable Wio Bank to engage with the DWTC Free Zone business community through selected events and co-branded initiatives designed to raise awareness of its digital-first banking solutions.

Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Free Zone, said, “Enhancing the ease of doing business remains a priority for DWTC Free Zone. Through this partnership with Wio Bank, we are expanding the ecosystem of services available to companies within our Free Zone, enabling them to establish and scale more efficiently while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and investment.”

Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank PJSC, said, “Partnering with DWTC Free Zone allows us to support businesses at the moment they need it most. By offering faster onboarding, dedicated relationship support and intuitive digital banking tools, we aim to give DWTC Free Zone companies the confidence and clarity to manage their finances from day one. This collaboration strengthens our role in enabling the UAE’s business community to operate with greater efficiency as they grow.”

As part of the collaboration, Wio Bank will assess opportunities to introduce a co-branded DWTC Free Zone corporate card, offering exclusive benefits and rewards tailored to businesses operating within the ecosystem.