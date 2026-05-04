ABU DHABI: The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub in the financial technology (FinTech) sector, leveraging a fully integrated ecosystem that combines advanced digital infrastructure, flexible regulatory frameworks, and strong collaboration between government entities and the private sector.

This environment accelerates market entry for companies, supports their growth, and drives the development of more innovative and specialised financial services.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Executives from FinTech companies said that the UAE is poised to be among the first markets where individuals will feel the tangible impact of rapid fintech transformations on their daily lives, thanks to a comprehensive innovation-driven environment that fosters the development of new solutions.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer at Mawarid Finance, said the UAE plays a pivotal role in advancing the FinTech sector through an integrated system that facilitates faster company entry into the market and supports growth.

He noted that fintech has already transformed the nature of financial services, citing the launch of specialised financing solutions such as rent financing through digital platforms, enabling users to apply and receive approval within less than 24 hours, something previously unavailable. He also highlighted the ability to invest small amounts via specialised digital platforms.

Al Qubaisi added that FinTech will increasingly be embedded in everyday user needs, making services more tailored and faster.

Francisco J. Fernandez, Head of Partnerships at Fuze Finance, said the UAE has firmly established itself as a prominent global FinTech hub, being among the first countries to introduce clear regulatory frameworks that support sector growth.

He expected significant changes in the relationship between individuals and the banking sector in the near future, driven by emerging technologies, particularly stablecoins, which will transform how people interact with money.

He also pointed to open banking initiatives that will empower customers to make smarter financial decisions.

Meanwhile, Amira Soliman, CEO and co-founder of Time Guardian, said the UAE is one of the best environments globally for establishing and developing fintech companies. She described the country as a “Silicon Valley” for FinTech at both regional and global levels, supported by its advanced regulatory and legislative infrastructure.

Suleiman added that banks in the UAE have become more open to collaborating with FinTech firms, particularly when proposals are well-structured and led by knowledgeable and experienced founders.

She also highlighted the growing interest from entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, noting that many global companies are choosing the UAE as a launchpad for their projects, driven by access to funding, institutional support, and an attractive investment environment.

Aoun Al Smadi, CEO of Shory UAE, a company specialising in insurance, affirmed that the UAE is a leading global hub in fintech, supported by robust digital infrastructure and forward-looking regulations. He noted that the insurtech sector operates within this integrated system and directly benefits from its maturity.