RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recorded remarkable increase in its reserve assets during March this year, reaching SR1.86 trillion ($496 billion). This figure marks the reserve assets’ highest level since February 2020, according to the bank data.

On an annual basis, reserve assets shot up 9.4 percent compared to SR1.7 trillion ($453 billion) in March 2025, while registering monthly growth of 4.5 percent compared to SR1.78 trillion ($474.6 billion) in February 2026.

Investments in foreign securities topped the list of these assets, representing 56.6 percent of the total, and grew by 9.2 percent to reach SR1.05 trillion, up from SR961.8 billion in March 2025.

Similarly, foreign currency and deposits abroad increased from SR649 billion to SR 714.6 billion year-on-year, and the reserve position with the International Monetary Fund saw a slight increase from SR12.5 billion to SR12.8 billion during the same period.

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