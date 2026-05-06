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DUBAI: Saudi Arabia reported a first-quarter fiscal deficit of 125.7 billion riyals ($33.5 billion), not far off its full-year projection of $44 billion, as it hikes spending to support the economy amid disruption caused by the Iran war.
Iranian attacks on Gulf states, in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes that began on February 28, have damaged major energy facilities and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which would normally handle about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.
Despite higher oil prices, Saudi economic growth is expected to slow sharply this year, including in non-oil sectors such as tourism.
• Total government spending reached 386.7 billion riyals in the first quarter, up 20% year-on-year, outpacing revenues of 261.0 billion riyals, the finance ministry said.
• "Despite the marked widening in the 1Q deficit, we still see scope for a smaller deficit for 2026 full-year than in 2025," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. "The marked rise in oil prices from March will counterbalance the loss in output."
• Oil revenues declined 3% to 144.7 billion riyals from 149.8 billion riyals in Q1 2025.
• Non-oil revenues rose 2% to 116.3 billion riyals from 113.8 billion riyals a year earlier.
• Military spending increased 26% to 64.7 billion riyals compared with 51.4 billion riyals in Q1 2025.
• GDP grew 2.8% in the first quarter, slowing from 3.7% a year ago, but the economic impact of the war is expected to be short-lived and limited, the International Monetary Fund said.
• The kingdom is pursuing its Vision 2030 economic blueprint requiring hundreds of billions of riyals in government investment to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbon revenues.
• Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of 276 billion riyals in 2025, wider than the forecast 245 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7524 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones)