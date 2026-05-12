RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fertilizer sector during a virtual meeting with India's Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday.

The ministers highlighted the strong and longstanding relations between Saudi Arabia and India, as well as their deep economic ties. They stressed the importance of enabling the private sector to capitalize on promising investment opportunities in both countries in support of their economic development goals and mutual interests.

The ministers reviewed ways to develop supply chains related to phosphate and fertilizer products, emphasizing their vital role in supporting global food security.

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