Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector swung back to growth in April as output and new ​business rebounded from the ⁠Iran war disruption in March, but the related price pressures ‌accelerated sharply and shipping problems continued to weigh, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally ​adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in April ​from 48.8 in ​March. A reading above 50.0 separates growth from contraction.

Domestic demand drove an acceleration in new order growth, but firms reported delays ⁠in client spending and investment decisions. The new orders subindex rose to 51.5 in April from March's 45.2 reading. New export orders fell at the fastest rate since the survey began in August 2009.

Output also ​expanded after ‌contracting in March, ⁠though the pace ⁠was historically muted.

"Firms reported higher output levels, supported by an increase in domestic ​demand and continued progress on existing projects. This suggests ‌that internal economic momentum—driven by government spending, ⁠infrastructure development, and private sector participation—continues to act as a key stabilising force for the economy," said Naif Al-Ghaith, Riyad Bank's chief economist.

Price pressures accelerated sharply in April as input costs rose at the fastest rate in the survey's history, while output charges increased at the sharpest pace since August 2009 as firms passed on higher raw material and freight costs.

Employment fell for the first time in two ‌years, while backlogs of work increased for a 10th consecutive ⁠month. Supply conditions remained strained.

Companies were more optimistic ​about the year ahead. The kingdom is expected to be less severely affected by the war than its Gulf neighbours due to its capacity ​to redirect some ‌exports through alternative routes and its relatively resilient non-oil industrial ⁠production, the International Monetary ​Fund said.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Hugh Lawson)