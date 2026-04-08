Arab Finance: Egypt-based fintech Lucky has raised $23 million in a Series B round, combining equity and debt, with participation from Disruptech Ventures, DPI via Nclude, and Suez Canal Bank, according to a press release.

The transaction also included the participation of OneStop, chaired by the visionary tech investor Mohamed Farouk, who has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Board for Lucky App.

The funding will support Lucky’s credit product expansion, infrastructure development, and regional growth in North Africa, strengthening its regulatory readiness as it moves toward becoming a neo-banking-ready platform.

In line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) vision, the company plays a significant role in Egypt’s transformation into a digital and financially inclusive economy.

On his part, Farouk commented: “Lucky has demonstrated disciplined growth, strong product-market fit, and a clear vision for inclusive digital finance. This investment supports a platform that is well-positioned to be one of the leading players in the next phase of consumer credit and neo-banking in the region.”

Ayman Essawy, CEO of Lucky, noted: “Financial access is the foundation of progress. This round allows us to scale responsibly, invest in infrastructure, and deepen our impact as regulators unlock digital onboarding and modern payment frameworks across Egypt and the region.”

Essawy added: “Lucky removes complexity from credit and opens it up to more people, leveraging its advanced technology and AI capabilities. With a card that works anywhere and anytime, we help individuals move forward confidently.”

Recent advances in digital solutions and the introduction of payment service provider (PSP) licensing mark a turning point for fintech players with proven scale and compliance capabilities.

Lucky has already begun work toward PSP licensing, backing its expansion ambitions to offer comprehensive digital financial services over time.