Arab Finance: Fintech startup Kiwe has received final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to launch its application and card in the local market, ahead of its rollout, as per an emailed press release.

The approval reflects a shift in Egypt’s fintech sector toward more digitally driven financial services. Developed in partnership with Banque Misr, Visa, Egypt-based national payment scheme Meeza, and Egypt-based payments processor ModuPay (formerly MDP), Kiwe integrates payment technology with local banking infrastructure.

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Khalifa, Fatma Khalifa, and Omar Kamel, Kiwe focuses on how users interact with money in daily activities. The platform includes features that support shared financial use cases, such as group spending, travel planning, and joint contributions, alongside individual money management.

The platform also provides tools, including instant transfers, spending tracking, and financial insights aimed at improving user awareness and decision-making.

Kiwe is backed by investors, including Egypt-based investment bank EFG Hermes, consumer finance platform valU, investment firm Cairo Capital, Dfin Holding, real estate developer Marakez Group, and EFG EV, the venture capital arm of EFG Holding.

Omar Kamel, Co-Founder of Kiwe, said: “Receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt is a defining moment for Kiwe. From day one, our goal has been to rethink how people experience money — to make it simpler, more relevant, transparent, and social. With the launch of our app and card, we’re offering users a platform that helps them manage, share, and understand their money in a way that feels natural and empowering. We’re excited about what 2026 holds, not just for Kiwe, but for the future of fintech in Egypt.”

Following the CBE's approval, Kiwe is targeting a 2026 launch, with plans to expand its product offering.