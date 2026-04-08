Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, has ordered the formation of an executive committee to accelerate digital transformation across all ministry bodies to streamline procedures and reduce service times for investors.

The committee, which will include representatives from all affiliated entities, is tasked with the immediate coordination and implementation of digital plans to integrate services. Farid Saleh emphasised that the current global and regional developments necessitate “constant monitoring and analysis” of international trade and supply chains to ensure a stable investment climate.

The minister directed the completion of a comprehensive audit and cleanup of databases to establish a unified management framework. This initiative aims to provide accurate data to support decision-making and improve the user experience through comprehensive electronic linking between departments.

“The primary goal is to maintain the stability of the investment environment and ensure the efficient flow of services to investors and exporters, while limiting any negative repercussions that external variables may impose on economic activity,” Farid Saleh stated during an expanded meeting with ministry leadership.

The meeting included the heads of the General Authority for Investment (GAFI), the Egypt Expo & Convention Authority, the Egyptian Trade Representation Office, and the Cotton Arbitration and Testing General Organisation. Representatives from the Trade Agreements sector and the Foreign Trade Training Centre also attended to review performance indicators and work plans.

Farid Saleh also outlined mechanisms to implement cabinet decisions regarding resource conservation, including a transition to remote work for eligible sectors. He noted that this shift is intended to increase operational efficiency and institutional sustainability without compromising the quality or speed of services provided to the business community.

The minister added that the ministry is focused on monitoring developments to ensure that services for investors and exporters remain efficient and that the integration between affiliated bodies is prioritised to simplify bureaucratic processes.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

