Egypt-listed Valu has secured an approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to launch an SME financing business, marking its entry into the B2B lending space and broadening its product offering beyond consumer finance.



The move is aimed at addressing persistent funding gaps in Egypt’s SME sector, where limited access to formal credit continues to constrain growth, particularly for working capital and expansion needs.



Valu started trading on the EGX in June 2025.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com