RIYADH — The Middle East experienced strong travel and tourism growth, with Saudi Arabia remaining at the heart of this growth, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Saudi Arabia, the largest travel and tourism economy in the region, accounted for $178 billion in GDP and 46 percent of the Middle East’s total travel and tourism economy, it was revealed in the WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR).

The EIR, a leading global study of travel and tourism performance, highlighted the region’s strong performance across key indicators, including international visitor spending, domestic travel, and business travel.

The study revealed that the Middle East is experiencing strong travel and tourism growth, with the sector expanding by 5.3 percent in 2025, outpacing the global average of 4.1 percent and reinforcing the region’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic travel markets.

Travel and tourism in the Middle East continues to outperform, with growth exceeding the global average and also surpassing the wider regional economy. International visitor spending rose 5.2 percent, compared to 3.2 percent globally, reflecting strong demand and increasing global connectivity. The region’s travel and tourism sector contributed $385.8 billion to GDP in 2025, supporting 7.1 million jobs, underlining its growing economic importance.

Saudi Arabia continues to deliver standout performance, with travel and tourism GDP growing 7.4 percent in 2025, nearly double the global sector growth rate of 4.1percent, and around 40 percent higher than the regional Middle East average of 5.3 percent.

International visitor spending also rose 8.2 percent, significantly outperforming the global average of 3.2 percent, further underlining Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a leading global destination and its position as a leader in the region. Business travel has been a particularly strong driver, with spending increasing by over 55 percent, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global hub for business, events, and investment.

Across the Middle East, business travel is accelerating rapidly, with spending rising 23 percent in 2025, making it one of the strongest-performing segments in the sector’s growth. This growth reflects increased demand for in-person engagement, alongside the region’s expanding role in hosting major international events, conferences, and investment activity.

Against the backdrop of recent regional challenges, the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience, with recovery expected to be swift once long term stability returns to the region. Supported by strong fundamentals, sustained investment, and its strategic role in global connectivity, the region remains well positioned to maintain its growth trajectory, the study pointed out.

The WTTC report ratifies the continued growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, which has been reflected in various international and local reports. Saudi Arabia recently released its annual Vision 2030 report for 2025. The report revealed the strong performance of the tourism sector last year, with the total number of domestic and international tourists reaching approximately 123 million by 2025. This further solidifies the Kingdom's position as a leading global tourist destination.

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