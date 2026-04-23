Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference currently being held in Phuket, Thailand, reported ONA.

Oman’s participation in the event constitutes a strategic approach to sustainability, being a key pillar in developing the tourism sector.

The MoU was signed by Sayyid Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The MoU focuses on the Ministry’s joining the GSTC in its capacity as a government body that represents tourist destinations in Oman.

Membership to the GSTC enables the Ministry to benefit from international references in developing sustainable tourism policies and applying global standards in managing and developing tourist destinations.

The MoU stipulates joint action to develop comprehensive policies in the field of sustainable tourism, including the establishment of integrated institutional frameworks for managing sustainability in the tourism sector.

Its terms cover measures for proper planning, financing, standardised performance and follow-up of activities.

It provides that the GTSC shall lend technical support in devising programmes to ensure the integration of sustainability at different levels of tourism action at the national level.

The MoU also includes the Ministry’s pledge to endorse the GTSC’s standards recognition programme—notably to adopt sustainability standards as an official national reference and to encourage tourism establishments in Oman.

This will contribute to upgrading the quality of services and enhancing efficiency in managing natural and cultural resources.

The MoU also deals with cooperation in the field of capacity building through the application of the GTSC’s expertise in training national cadres and developing their skills in managing tourism sustainability.

The MoU is scheduled to bring about great improvement in the tourism sector in Oman, namely by realising transition towards a sustainable tourism model that balances economic growth with the protection of natural and cultural resources.

The Minister said in a statement that “Sustainability in the tourism sector is no longer a supplementary option, but rather the framework that shapes all development and investment decisions.”

Sayyid Ibrahim said: “Through this MoU, the Ministry seeks to convert sustainability into a measurable and applicable institutional practice that covers the management of tourist destinations, enhances optimum use of resources upgrading the role of local communities as a key partner in development.”

He added that, during the next phase, the Ministry will focus on implementing clear standards for managing energy and water resources, minimising the environmental impact of tourism activities and preserving the Omani cultural identity.

The Minister pointed out that the Ministry’s overall objective is to establish a national model for sustainable tourism that aligns with global best practices and enhances Oman’s long-term competitiveness.

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