MUSCAT - Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate recorded a 9 per cent increase in tourist arrivals in 2025 compared to the same period last year, underscoring its growing status as one of Oman’s leading tourism destinations.

The rise reflects increasing demand for eco-tourism and mountain getaways, supported by the region’s cool climate, scenic landscapes, and diverse attractions that continue to draw both domestic and international visitors, particularly during holidays and peak travel seasons.

The destination has become a preferred choice for families and nature enthusiasts, offering panoramic mountain views, terraced farms, traditional villages and adventure activities that blend leisure with cultural exploration.

Local stakeholders say tourism activity this year has been notably stronger. Salim bin Nasser al Riyami, owner of a guesthouse in the area, noted higher occupancy rates across hospitality establishments, especially during weekends and peak periods, compared to previous years.

He said visitors are increasingly seeking tranquil natural escapes away from urban centres, giving Al Jabal Al Akhdhar a strong position as a premier nature-based tourism destination in Oman.

Al Riyami also highlighted the positive impact on small businesses, including vendors of local products such as honey, rose water, mountain fruits and traditional handicrafts, which remain popular among tourists.

Tour guide Rashid bin Saif al Abri said the area now attracts a diverse range of visitors, including families, adventure seekers, photographers, and hiking enthusiasts. He noted that mountain trails and heritage villages are among the most sought-after experiences.

He added that improvements in tourism infrastructure and road connectivity have significantly enhanced accessibility, contributing to steady growth in visitor numbers and encouraging repeat visits.

Known for its agricultural heritage, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is famous for producing pomegranates, Omani roses, apricots, peaches, and walnuts, along with its iconic terraced farms offering panoramic views.

Tourism observers say the sustained growth reflects the rising popularity of domestic tourism and nature-based travel in Oman, aligned with efforts to diversify tourism offerings and strengthen the sector’s contribution to the economy under Oman Vision 2040.

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