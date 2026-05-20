Moscow is expecting a rise in visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as it prepares for the upcoming summer travel season, with tourism officials highlighting targeted services designed to enhance the visitor experience in the Russian capital.

Authorities say GCC travellers are increasingly drawn to the city’s combination of safety, cultural attractions, luxury hospitality and tailored services.

To meet this demand, Moscow has expanded halal-friendly dining options, premium hotels focused on privacy and comfort, and Arabic-speaking support services.

Visitors can also use the “Discover Moscow” official informational ecosystem, which integrates a website, social media channels and print publications to provide verified recommendations on attractions and experiences suited to regional preferences.

Research by the Moscow City Tourism Committee shows that GCC travellers prioritise comfort, safety, high service standards, shopping and cultural discovery.

These interests are reflected in popular destinations such as the Moscow landmarks including the Moscow Kremlin and Red Square, alongside modern attractions like VDNH, Zaryadye Park, Luzhniki Stadium, and creative districts such as Red October and Hlebozavod.

Tourism officials report growing demand for customised itineraries, including wellness trips, beauty tourism, outdoor activities and countryside-style retreats in the wider Moscow region.

There is also rising interest in tailored experiences among women travellers from GCC countries, reflecting the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

In 2025, Moscow welcomed over 167,000 GCC visitors, with strong arrivals from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Travel has also become easier due to simplified visa arrangements, including visa-free access for several GCC countries and fast electronic visas for others, further supporting Moscow’s positioning as a year-round international destination.

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