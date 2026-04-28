Saudi Arabia has recorded a major transformation in its tourism, hospitality and events sectors under Vision 2030, which has reshaped the Kingdom into a fast-growing global destination, according to senior leadership statements.

The Vision’s first and second phases have delivered widespread economic and social change, with tourism emerging as one of the key pillars of diversification and non-oil growth.

Real GDP reached SAR4.9 trillion ($1.31 trillion) by the end of 2025, driven largely by the expansion of non-oil sectors, which now account for 55% of the economy.

Tourism has played a central role in this shift, contributing around 5% of GDP and recording strong growth in international arrivals and spending.

By the end of 2025, Saudi Arabia welcomed 123 million tourists, generating more than SAR300 billion in total spending, surpassing earlier national targets.

The Kingdom’s hospitality sector has expanded in parallel, supported by major destination developments and rising global demand.

Giga-projects such as NEOM, The Red Sea Project, Diriyah and Qiddiya are driving large-scale investment in hotels, resorts and leisure infrastructure, positioning Saudi Arabia as an emerging hub for luxury and experiential tourism.

In addition, heritage and cultural destinations such as AlUla and Diriyah have strengthened the Kingdom’s global tourism appeal, contributing to increased international recognition and higher-value visitor segments.

Saudi Arabia has also established itself as a major global events destination, hosting international competitions and preparing for several mega-events.

These include the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034, alongside recurring global events such as the Dakar Rally.

Officials said the growing events calendar is strengthening the Kingdom’s hospitality ecosystem, boosting tourism demand and supporting wider economic diversification efforts.

The expansion of tourism and events has also been supported by increased private sector participation, rising foreign investment, and the rapid development of infrastructure and services across the Kingdom.

As Vision 2030 enters its final phase from 2026 to 2030, Saudi Arabia is expected to further accelerate investment in tourism, hospitality and events, with the goal of cementing its position as one of the world’s leading global destinations.

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