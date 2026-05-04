Delta Capital for Urban Development has signed a strategic partnership with Emirates Global Investment (EGRI), a subsidiary of NCE Group, to develop a portfolio of mixed-use projects in Egypt with total estimated investments of $500m.

The agreement establishes a joint Egyptian-Emirati real estate alliance aimed at developing approximately 500 feddans of land in strategic locations, including Cairo, Kafr El-Sheikh, and El Mahalla El Kubra.

The planned developments will comprise residential, commercial, and service components, with construction scheduled to commence in 2027 in line with international design and execution standards.

The signing ceremony took place in Cairo in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, alongside ministers, ambassadors, business leaders, and investors from both countries. The agreement was signed by Abdel Hadi Higazi, Chairperson of Delta Capital for Urban Development, and Badr Fares Al Hilali, Chairperson of EGRI, with senior executives from both sides in attendance.

Higazi said the partnership marks a new phase of urban expansion targeting high-potential areas beyond traditional development zones, reinforcing Delta Capital’s position as a leading developer in the Delta region. He added that cooperation with a UAE-based partner reflects strong investor confidence in the Egyptian economy and aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver differentiated, value-added real estate products.

Al Hilali noted that EGRI’s investment in Egypt is underpinned by confidence in the country’s growth prospects, particularly in large-scale urban developments in governorates outside major metropolitan areas.

The projects will be supported by the engineering expertise of YBA, appointed as lead consultant to deliver innovative architectural designs aligned with global standards.

The partnership builds on Delta Capital’s track record, which includes multiple industry recognitions, such as Best Developer in the Delta Region and awards for design excellence.

Founded in 2015, Delta Capital has developed three major projects along the Mediterranean Delta coast spanning 120 feddans. Two of these projects are already operational, comprising around 4,000 residential units, while the third is under development. The company is also developing the Isla project in New Mansoura, in partnership with Nations of Sky, covering 334 feddans, with its first phase recording EGP 15bn in sales in 2025.

EGRI is part of NCE Group, founded in 1981 by Badr Fares Hilal Al Hilali and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The group operates across multiple sectors, including facility management, security services, and engineering, with investments spanning the UAE, Egypt, the UK, the United States, Bahrain, and India.

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