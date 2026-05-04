Egypt - Arady Misr for Planning and Project Management has announced the launch of “Masri”, an artificial intelligence agent designed to organize and analyze Egypt’s land market.

According to the company, the system aims to move the market away from fragmented information and individual assessments toward a more structured, data-driven approach. The platform integrates analytics and digital tools to improve access to information and support decision-making for landowners, developers, and investors.

Masri can analyze land data and generate visual and conceptual outputs, including preliminary architectural ideas, conceptual master plans, and promotional visualizations of potential development projects. These outputs are intended to illustrate possible land uses and present them in a structured format to market participants.

The system also enables users to compare land opportunities, conduct site-based analysis, and access available data through its platform to support evaluation and investment decisions.

Founder and Chairperson Hamed Al-Tahan said the initiative is designed to improve market efficiency by increasing transparency and structuring available data, with the goal of supporting more informed decision-making.

Co-Founder Karim Al-Tahan added that the system addresses gaps in data availability and enhances how land opportunities are organized and presented to investors.

Chief Technology Officer Ahmed Mahfouz explained that Masri functions as an analytical layer, processing real-time data and translating it into insights on land use, pricing trends, infrastructure, and market dynamics.

The company noted that the platform also includes tools for generating marketing and analytical content, as well as structured templates to support communication and presentation of real estate data.

Arady Misr said the launch marks an initial step toward building a broader digital system to support land-related transactions and analysis in the Egyptian market.

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