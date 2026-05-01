Tourism in Nigeria cannot be a reality without a deliberate effort to institutionalise strategic plan to create a sustainable plan for the future and to do this, the industry needs a purposeful leader driven by practical commitment to make tourism work.

The new Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr Ola Awakan, who has barely spent five months in office, has identified the core model to strategically chart a sustainable pathway for public and private sector engagement in tourism development and promotion without mincing words on the benefits of the value chain gains of job creation, revenue generation and investment opportunities for stakeholders.

However, youth are the future of tourism, driving industry transformation through technology, sustainability, and authentic, experience-driven travel. As the largest growing market segment—representing roughly 190 million international travellers—young people (15-29) act as trendsetters, boosting local economies by seeking immersive cultural experiences.

Youth-led innovations and digital literacy are vital to the industry’s revolution, as 80 percent of the tourism workforce is under 40.

The future of tourism depends on rebalancing priorities: protecting ecosystems, honouring local cultures, and supporting the long-term wellbeing of communities. Making this a reality was a recently colaboration between the NTDA and the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, to establish a smart tourism hub and develop new initiatives, aimed at growing tourism in the South-East and across Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting at the University, the director-general of NTDA, said the authority is committed to working closely with OOU management to create programmes that will boost tourism within the institution, the state, and the wider region.

The DG disclosed that NTDA recently convened a post-COVID National Hospitality and Tourism State Leaders Forum in Abuja, bringing together state commissioners and private-sector players, to chart a new course for the hospitality industry. The forum aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which identifies economic diversification as critical for Nigeria.

“Mr. President has said diversification is the way to go for Nigeria. At NTDA, we see tourism as the key sector to drive the economy,” the DG said. Citing Saudi Arabia, East Africa, Dubai, and others as examples, he noted: “These are countries that had little, yet transformed their economies through tourism. In Nigeria, we have abundance. All we need is to be intentional, and that intentionality has started.”

As part of that drive, NTDA plans to partner with OOU to create a smart tourism hub on campus. The hub will feature virtual-reality experiences that give visitors access to tourist destinations across Nigeria from a single location. “By walking into that space, you will have access to all tourist destinations in Nigeria through VR,” he said. “It will also serve as a revenue generator for the university.”

The DG added that NTDA will collaborate with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, and engage UNN on a potential scholarship programme.

He also urged the university to consider establishing a full department for tourism or tourism development.

“There is nothing stopping the University of Nigeria from having a dedicated tourism department. All these will help take this university to the next level,” he said.

He emphasised that tourism remains underutilised, despite Nigeria’s natural and cultural endowments adding: “When you walk from the gates of this university, you don’t need a brochure. The stories are here. We must package and tell them.”

The NTDA reaffirmed its readiness to work with states, the private sector, and academic institutions to develop destinations, festivals, and human capital for the sector.

“What we see is a greater Nigeria and we are committed to working closely with President Bola, Tinubu and Minister Hanatu Musa Musawa, to ensure that this will achieve and Nigerians are proud of everything that we do. Thank you very much,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Johnson Agboola, who was highly elated by the model the DG NTDA attained as an alumni of OOU and how it has shaped him to his recent appointment, congratulated Awakan for being a good ambassador of the institution and promised to always support the NTDA in all his agenda to grow tourism.

Professor Agboola called on alumni and stakeholders to actively safeguard the name and legacy of their alma mater, stressing that institutional memory must outlive individual tenures.

He emphasised that the value of a school is not measured only by its current achievements, but by how well its history and contributions are remembered and built upon by successive generations.

“It’s not about you as an individual. It’s about the generations to come,” the administrator said. “People, who were here in the beginning, are no longer with us. Their memories fade if we do not keep the name alive. But the beauty of an institution endures when its name and impact remain visible.”

Agboola urged alumni to take deliberate steps to ensure their university is not forgotten, whether through direct involvement or by facilitating initiatives that preserve its heritage and expand its reach.

“We have seen people appointed to positions who never returned to support the institution. We have also seen those who never set foot on campus again after graduation. That should not be the story,” he noted. “You don’t need to do everything yourself, but you can facilitate, support, and ensure others continue to deliver.”

Reflecting on personal experience, the administrator added: “I didn’t attend a vocational school; I went to medical school. But wherever I go, I say I passed through this university. That is the nature of people who value their roots. Today, even those studying online must carry that same pride.”

The official, who currently serves as chairman of the Council of Vice-Chancellors of State Universities, reaffirmed commitment to partnerships that advance the university’s programs and visibility.

“Nobody will help us make a difference if we don’t take the first step. We will accept and pursue any partnership that brings value to this institution and helps establish impactful programs for our students and alumni,” he concluded the address with a call on alumni to take up active roles in supporting their alma mater. “We believe in what we can achieve together. Any alumnus who commits to this vision will have a role to play,” he said.

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