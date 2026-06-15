China and Hong Kong emerged as the country’s top Asian source market, contributing 10,366 visitors — a 24 per cent increase year-on-year — as Zimbabwe’s push into Asian markets continues to gain traction. Overall, Asian arrivals rose 26 per cent to 25,334 visitors, making it one of the fastest-growing source regions for the country.

Africa remained Zimbabwe’s dominant source market, accounting for 287,062 arrivals, a nine per cent increase from the previous year, with South Africa leading as the single largest contributor at 78,002 visitors. Europe posted a 23 per cent rise to 37,824 arrivals, with Britain and Ireland recording a notable 89 per cent surge to 13,575 visitors. The Middle East and Oceania also registered positive growth, up 19 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, reflecting broad-based momentum across source markets driven by targeted destination marketing, improved air connectivity, and greater participation in international travel exhibitions.

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