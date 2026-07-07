Gold slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as a stronger ​U.S. dollar weighed, while investors awaited Federal Reserve meeting minutes and monitored tensions in the Gulf.

Spot gold ​fell 0.6% ​to $4,140.56 per ounce at 1133 GMT. Prices rose more than 2% last week, ending a four-week losing streak following a weak U.S. jobs report.

U.S. ⁠gold futures for August delivery eased 0.4% to $4,151.80.

The dollar rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated gold costlier for overseas buyers.

"Today's price action appears to be more of a consolidation than a significant reversal of last week's ​positive sentiment, with ‌traders waiting for ⁠the release of ⁠the latest FOMC minutes on Wednesday before making more decisive moves," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Traders ​will focus on the Fed's views regarding inflation, labour market ‌conditions and any potential divergence of opinion from ⁠within the body, added Evangelista.

Investors now see about a 58% chance of a U.S. rate increase in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus as Trump renewed threats of military action against Iran, while Iran's foreign minister said negotiations on a final peace deal will not continue unless Washington abandons its threats.

Crude prices edged higher on traders' nervousness about a lack of progress on peace talks.

Higher energy prices fuelled inflation concerns, bolstering expectations of ‌higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates and weighing on non-yielding gold.

Meanwhile, China's central ⁠bank reported its biggest monthly increase in gold reserves ​in more than two and a half years in June, the official data showed.

Hong Kong launched a central clearing system for gold on Tuesday and also revived dollar ​gold futures ‌trading.

Spot silver slipped 1.9% to $60.88 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $1,644.07, ⁠and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,277.29.

(Reporting by ​Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Louise Heavens)