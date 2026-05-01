ABU DHABI: In light of current regional developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announces a travel ban on UAE nationals traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq. The Ministry calls on all UAE nationals currently in these countries to expedite their immediate return to the UAE.

As part of the UAE’s commitment to monitoring the wellbeing of its nationals abroad and ensuring their safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the importance of adhering to all instructions and advisories it issues.

Furthermore, the Ministry urges UAE nationals in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact the Ministry via +97180044444, as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to safeguard the wellbeing of its citizens.