Bahrain - A major new waterfront and beach development stretching across the Dair and Samaheej coastline is moving closer to reality, with the project set to be offered to private investors this month.

The announcement came in an official response from the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry to an urgent proposal submitted by the Muharraq Municipal Council seeking an update on plans for the eastern Muharraq coast.

Municipal Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said the ministry remained committed to enhancing public beaches and waterfronts across Bahrain as part of broader efforts to improve quality of life and expand recreational facilities for residents and visitors.

“The ministry continues to develop public waterfronts and beaches within its properties, considering them as public spaces where residents spend leisure time with their families, encouraging health promotion and the practice of various sports,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

Shaikh Mohammed

“The ministry is committed to harnessing all capabilities and resources to implement and establish these services.”

According to the ministry, development of the eastern Muharraq waterfront is being carried out in phases.

The first phase was the creation of the popular Sama Bay project on the Dry Dock Highway leading to Amwaj Islands. The two-kilometre-long destination features two beaches, a retail outlet, food truck zones, a promenade, two padel courts and a football field.

Youths enjoy their time at Sama Bay

Building on that success, the second phase will focus on two government-owned coastal properties in Dair and Samaheej, measuring a combined 102,607 square metres.

The sites, registered as public beaches and located on Road 65, will be transformed into a recreational waterfront and public beach destination through a partnership with the private sector. Shaikh Mohammed said the ministry intended to replicate the successful Sama Beach model.

“The project has proven effective in promoting partnerships with the private sector and providing a unique waterfront offering an integrated experience that includes marine, sports and recreational activities for all age groups, including citizens, residents and tourists, in order to achieve sustainable development goals,” he said.

The first site covers approximately 50,866sqm, while the second extends across around 51,741sqm.

Plans for the new waterfront include a seaside promenade, dedicated cycling paths, shaded seating areas, landscaped green spaces, children’s playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment and a service building.

Shaikh Mohammed stressed that the coastline would be utilised in the best possible way without reducing public access to the beach.

He also revealed that, in co-ordination with relevant authorities, efforts are underway to place the project on the government land investment platform, paving the way for private sector participation and investment.

The Muharraq Municipal Council has long pushed for improvements to the Dair and Samaheej coastline, arguing that the area has significant potential to become one of Bahrain’s premier family, leisure and tourism destinations.

“If approved and tendered as planned, the project is expected to create a vibrant beachfront destination that complements existing attractions in Muharraq while providing residents with expanded recreational and sporting facilities along Bahrain’s northern coast,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

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