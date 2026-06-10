Madinah: Occupancy rates in Madinah’s hotel accommodation sector during 2025 reflected exceptional performance and the continued growth of the hospitality industry, with average annual occupancy reaching 75%, the highest level recorded over the past three years, compared with 70.7% and 72.2% in 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Almqr Development Company, in its annual report on the region’s hospitality sector performance, said this represented a growth of 6.1%, reflecting increasing demand for hotel accommodation services and the continued attractiveness of Madinah as a major destination for visitors and Umrah performers.



The occupancy rates and record performance of Madinah’s hotel accommodation sector during 2025 underscore the sector’s role in supporting economic and tourism activity in the region.

Such figures boost positive expectations for continued growth during the current year, supported by the ongoing increase in visitor numbers and expanding hotel investments aimed at meeting demand for accommodation facilities in Madinah, which recently received the first arrivals of Umrah performers from outside the Kingdom.