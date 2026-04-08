Doha, Qatar: Financial institutions are increasingly adopting modular platforms and application programming interface (API) based systems, enabling them to introduce new services without rebuilding core infrastructure.

Speaking to The Peninsula, industry experts noted that several major banks in Qatar have begun opening their platforms to external partners and fintech providers, allowing solutions such as digital payments, lending platforms, and financial management tools to integrate directly into existing banking systems.

“Smartphone usage is extremely high, and people are very comfortable using digital banking services,” said Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301. “This means new financial products can scale relatively quickly once launched, particularly in areas such as payments, SME finance, and cross-border transactions.”

The rapid rollout of new services is also supported by strong digital adoption among consumers and businesses.

He highlighted that banks are able to move fintech projects from proof-of-concept to full deployment at a faster pace than many mature banking markets, driven by modern infrastructure and strong digital adoption.

Muccioli said many institutions in the region have upgraded their technology stacks in recent years, allowing them to implement new financial solutions more quickly than institutions operating on older legacy systems.

“Compared with many mature financial markets, large institutions in Qatar can often move from proof-of-concept to deployment relatively quickly,” he said.

“Many banks in the region have modernised their technology stacks more recently, so they are not dealing with the same layers of legacy infrastructure that slow down implementation in older banking markets.”

Government-backed programmes are also playing a key role in accelerating fintech development. Ahmed Ali, a regional fintech expert, stressed that Qatar’s progress is supported by national initiatives, such as the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the National FinTech Strategy, both of which are aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“As a result, much of the friction that we often see slowing startups and financial institutions elsewhere is significantly reduced,” Ali said.

He mentioned that the programmes are helping create a coordinated ecosystem where policymakers, regulators, banks, investors, and fintech companies work under a shared long-term vision.

“That alignment means projects move more smoothly from ideation to operational deployment, because the focus is not only on attracting startups but also on helping them scale and integrate within a mature financial environment,” Ali said.

“SMEs and corporates are absolutely driving demand,” Ali said. “They want faster payments, easier access to working capital, more transparent cross-border transactions, and financial services that integrate seamlessly into their operations.”

“In many cases, banks are integrating the platforms that allow them to respond more flexibly to corporate and SME needs,” he said.

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