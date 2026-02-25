Arab Finance: EFG Hermes has launched five mutual funds on the EFG Hermes ONE app, allowing users to access a selection of products handled by its team for the first time, according to a press release.

Through its asset management arm, the company rolled out the funds to widen it investment choices and streamline the investing journey through a single platform.

The expert-led managed funds span multiple risk profiles to help users assess opportunities more quickly and confidently.

EFG Hermes ONE seeks to accelerate the investor's experience while improving convenience and accessibility for a broader base of users.

These five funds are developed to provide investors with a more seamless way to allocate their investments through the EFG Hermes ONE app, whether the priority is day-to-day liquidity, income generation, portfolio diversification, hedging considerations, or long-term growth.

First, the Money Market Fund (EFG Hermes MM) aims to keep volatility limited while offering daily liquidity and competitive short-term yields, making it suitable for individuals’ cash management needs.

Meanwhile, the USD-denominated Fixed Income Fund (EFG Hermes FI USD) is developed for those who want foreign-currency exposure, as it offers a more stable hard-currency return profile and typically better liquidity than banking products. The fund provides exposure to instruments such as Egyptian Eurobonds.

The Gold Fund (EFG Hermes GLD) operated in gold as a traditional safe haven. It secures a convenient and liquid way for investors to hedge against economic uncertainty and market volatility.

The fund removes the operational complexities typically associated with physical gold ownership by leveraging leading institutional vaulting partners that adhere to international standards in transportation, storage, security, and insurance.

On the other hand, the Equity Fund (EFG Hermes EQ) aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed, diversified portfolio on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), making it a fit for investors seeking professionally managed, risk-adjusted equity exposure.

The EFG Hermes Islamic Equity Fund (EFG Hermes EQ – Shariah) provides exposure to Shariah-compliant listed equities in Egypt by targeting long-term capital growth through active stock selection in major companies drawn from the EGX 33 Shariah Index and screened to comply with Shariah principles.

Karim Zaafan, Managing Director at EFG Hermes Asset Management, commented: “We’re thrilled to open up EFG Hermes’ renowned funds to retail investors for the first time through the firm's own digital platform, products that have long been trusted by institutional clients and are managed by seasoned industry veterans.”

“Our goal is to empower investors with options that cater to a broad spectrum of risk appetites without requiring a large starting amount, so anyone can begin with an amount that fits their means,” he added.

For his part, Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, noted: “By extending institutional-grade products to retail investors through EFG Hermes ONE, we are reinforcing a simple promise: the same standards of quality, governance, and execution our institutional clients expect are now available to everyone, without compromise.”

Waly mentioned: “At the same time, we continue to evolve and develop the platform to meet clients’ needs where they are today, combining digital onboarding with faster, more efficient account activation so investors can move from interest to action in a matter of steps and start their investment journey with greater ease and confidence.”