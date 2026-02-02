Egypt - Al Emarat Development has launched First Plaza Mall in west Cairo, marking the company’s entry into the Egyptian real estate market, Chairperson Abdallah El-Menshawy announced on Sunday.

The commercial project is being developed in collaboration with Hafez Consultants as design consultant and KAD Commercial Property Management for operations. El-Menshawy stated that the mall was conceived as a long-term investment asset rather than a project intended solely for sale, with a strategic focus on high occupancy rates and sustainable returns.

The development spans approximately 5,000 square metres on Lotus Street at the main entrance of Touristic Area (A) in Hadayek October. The site overlooks two 60-metre-wide roads near the Middle Ring Road and Fayoum Road, situated opposite the Etala Compound and adjacent to the Japanese School.

“The project reflects the company’s strategic vision to deliver competitive and sustainable developments based on comprehensive market research,” El-Menshawy said, noting that the “First Plaza” name signifies the beginning of a planned series of mixed-use projects.

Ismail El-Menshawy, Managing Director of Al Emarat Development, said the mall will feature a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units. Facilities will include retail outlets, restaurants, a hypermarket, children’s entertainment areas, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Sales Director Sobhy Adel confirmed that commercial units start from 25 square metres, while administrative and medical units begin at 40 square metres. The project is scheduled for delivery within two and a half years.

Mohamed Hafez, Chairman of Hafez Consultants, said the design prioritises smart space planning to create a balanced environment, while Ayman Nabil, CEO of KAD Commercial Property Management, stated the project would be operated according to international standards to ensure long-term sustainability.

