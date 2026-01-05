Egypt - MRB Holding, a facility management and retail operations consultancy, has announced the launch of the first phase of the District 9 commercial project in 6th of October City, developed by NEXT Developments, coinciding with the opening of Carrefour as the project’s main anchor tenant.

Under the agreement, MRB is responsible for the leasing, management, and operation of District 9, marking a continuation of its involvement in the management of commercial and retail developments in partnership with NEXT Developments.

According to MRB, preparatory work for the project included extensive market studies analysing consumer behaviour, competing developments, and target customer segments. The findings informed adjustments to architectural layouts and activity planning to ensure alignment with market demand.

The project’s retail mix strategy places anchor tenants at the core of its operational model, with Carrefour positioned as the primary driver of footfall across the mall’s retail, services, and food and beverage offerings.

Mohamed Rashed, CEO of MRB Holding, said tenant onboarding at District 9 has already begun, with a focus on attracting brands that complement the project’s location and positioning.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Nail, Chairperson of NEXT Developments, said the project was designed with operational considerations embedded from the early planning stages. He noted that MRB was selected for its experience in managing shopping centres, and that Carrefour’s opening reinforces the project’s operational strategy for the 6th of October City area.

The signing of the final agreement between MRB and NEXT Developments marks the start of the project’s initial operational phase, alongside the implementation of Carrefour’s layout and operating plan as defined during the planning stage.

District 9 spans an area of more than 100,000 sqm, with total investments exceeding EGP 1bn.

The development comprises over 86 commercial units across 27 buildings, including retail outlets, restaurants, and cafés.

It also features dedicated food and beverage zones, entertainment facilities, and open green spaces, serving residents of 6th of October City and the wider west Cairo market.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

