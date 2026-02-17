Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has announced the opening of two new retail stores located at Doha Mall and Wakrah Boulevard, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class connectivity and customer experiences closer to communities across the country.

Conveniently located in two high traffic, fast growing districts, the new stores enhance accessibility to Vodafone Qatar’s full range of products and services for families and individuals in Abu Hamour, Maamoura, Al Wakrah, and surrounding areas.

Both stores are designed in the company’s latest retail format, offering customers a more efficient, modern, and seamless shopping experience. Visitors can explore Vodafone Qatar’s latest smartphones, 5G and fibre routers, home broadband solutions, and a range of digital services.

Each store also features a dedicated Home Corner, allowing customers to experience fibre connectivity in a simulated home environment, and choose the solution that best meets their needs.

The official dual-opening events included ribbon cutting ceremonies led by Vodafone Qatar executives, along with special giveaways for the first customers at each location.

These openings mark another milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its retail presence across key residential areas in Qatar, ensuring customers enjoy exceptional service, accessibility, and connectivity wherever they are.

