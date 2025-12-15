Doha: Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) has announced a new promotional offer allowing customers to obtain the WOQOD electronic fuel tag free of charge, starting January 1, 2026.

Under the offer, both individual and corporate customers will be eligible to receive the WOQODe tag with free installation at stations across Qatar.

WOQOD clarified that replacement fees will apply for damaged tags resulting from misuse, in line with approved rates. For corporate customers, a monthly subscription fee of QR9 per tag will be applicable.

The offer does not apply to accounts that have been inactive for more than six months. Tag installation will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, while all other standard fuel supply terms and conditions will remain in effect.

Customers are encouraged to visit WOQOD stations to benefit from the offer and to consult the company’s website for full terms and conditions.

