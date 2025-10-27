Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued a circular compelling operators of commercial, industrial, and public establishments to record the prices of commodities and services on the ministry's website through online services.

The move is part of MOCI’s efforts to promote the business environment and ensure transparent pricing in the domestic market.

The circular aims to enable operators to easily record and update price data via the website, contributing to the development of an accurate and up-to-date nationwide database of commodity and service prices, the ministry highlighted in a statement on Sunday.

The statement further indicated that this procedure supports digital transformation efforts and enhances the mechanisms for monitoring prices in the domestic market, fostering transaction transparency while maintaining a balance between the interests of businesses and consumers.

In addition, MOCI stressed the importance of accuracy in the data submitted during the registration process, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 12 of 1972 regarding compulsory pricing and profit margin regulations and their amendments, particularly Articles (1), (6), (9), and (10), which govern suppliers' obligations in alignment with the law and its executive regulations.

The ministry further noted that it will continue to coordinate with operators of commercial activities to streamline the registration process and ensure enforcement of the relevant measures, in pursuit of stabilizing the market and safeguarding consumers' rights.

