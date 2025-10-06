Doha Design District (DDD), in partnership with Msheireb Properties, has announced the grand opening of the iconic British brand’s first international showroom: Liberty Home, at Msheireb Galleria.

This opening marks a new chapter for design in the region, offering visitors an immersive journey through Liberty’s 150-year legacy of textiles and design innovation, now reinterpreted through a uniquely Qatari lens, said a statement from DDD.

This showroom serves not only as a retail space, but as an initiative for cultural exchange, engaging in and supporting the local creative community.

The space blends Liberty’s British artistic heritage with Qatari design influences, featuring exclusive product lines, immersive displays, thoughtful collaborations, and two specially curated artworks brought to Doha exclusively for the opening.

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari said: "The opening of Liberty Home Msheireb is proud moment for Doha Design District and Msheireb Properties, as we celebrate not just the launch of a store, but the beginning of a new chapter in Doha’s design journey."

"At Msheireb Properties, our goal has always been to foster innovation and cultural collaboration, partnering with legendary brands to create a prominent design movement in the creative heart of Doha. Hosting Liberty’s first international showroom reflects our vision of positioning Msheireb Downtown as a global destination for design and heritage, while contributing to the cultural and creative pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030," he added.

Liberty Group CEO Adil M Khan said: "We are honoured to share our artistic vision for craft, fabric, interiors, beauty, and living with Msheireb Properties in Doha. As Liberty celebrates 150 years of dedication to good design, we are proud to partner with Msheireb to introduce a unique interiors destination in the heart of Doha."

"Together, our commitment to art and innovation is designed to delight, while expressing our gratitude to Qatari customers and to visitors from around the world," he added.

As a tribute to its surroundings, Liberty introduces The Doha Voyage, a Qatar-exclusive fashion textile collection inspired by the architectural identity of the Design District. The collection draws from the architectural identity of the district, reimagining modern aesthetics through cultural storytelling.

Inspired by the voyages of British trade ships and traditional Qatari dhow boats, window installations further enhance the launch, symbolizing Liberty’s commitment to cultural dialogue and design as a shared language.

The installations were a collaboration with students from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), reflecting the next generation of creative talent.

As part of a first-of-its-kind activation, Liberty has also transformed four rooms and suites at Mandarin Oriental, Doha, including the Baraha Presidential Suite, into immersive interior experiences that showcase the brand’s design philosophy within a luxury hospitality setting.

Completing the journey is the debut of the Liberty & Co Café, the brand’s first-ever café concept: the menu has been thoughtfully curated to reflect a distinctly British flair, with signature dishes inspired by Liberty's iconic textile designs.

Dana Kazic, Director at Doha Design District, said: "With this launch, our goal was not just to invite the audience to see the store, but to truly experience it, and I believe we’ve achieved that together. This opening represents a significant milestone for Doha’s Design District and the wider design community in Doha."

"It also marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between DDD, Msheireb Properties, and Liberty London, setting the foundation for ongoing and future collaborations," he stated.

According to Kazic, DDD is laying the groundwork for future creative initiatives, including collaborative fabric collections, public exhibitions, and artist-in-residence programs that align with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

These efforts support the nation’s commitment to nurturing and encouraging a diversified, knowledge-based economy through culture, innovation, and sustainable development.

This collaboration will contribute not only as a retail destination, but as a long-term creative partner in shaping Qatar’s evolving design landscape and encouraging a more connected, sustainable cultural ecosystem, he added.

