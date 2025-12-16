Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has opened King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Park on the occasion of Bahrain’s 54th National Day, which takes place on 16th December 2025, to commemorate the strong ties between the two nations.

The new park contains over 1,100 mature Ghaf trees and has been designed as an ideal destination for families, fitness enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike, offering a variety of immersive experiences within a distinctive environment. These include elevated tracks, scenic trails, a vast canopy of trees, a pump track, a cycle path and an air-conditioned walkway, stretching about 700 metres.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said, “The opening of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Park reflects the deep bond shared between the UAE and Bahrain, and most importantly, the fraternal relationship between their leaders, which extends to their peoples. We at the Department of Municipalities and Transport are proud to be the custodians of this landmark venue.”

Park goers can enjoy open lawns, yoga and meditation decks, vibrant play areas designed for children, in addition to dedicated fitness zones for People of Determination and senior visitors.

At its heart is a newly constructed café featuring a cooled outdoor terrace and an elevated vantage point that provides stunning views of the forest canopy. Food trucks will also offer a variety of dining options alongside water fountains placed throughout for added convenience.