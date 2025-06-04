Expo City Dubai is celebrating Eid Al Adha with a family-friendly offer, offering free admission for children under 12 to three of its major pavilions until 30 September.

The offer gives families a chance to enjoy air-conditioned, educational experiences during Dubai’s hottest months without the added cost for young visitors. Children can access Terra, the sustainability pavilion that offers an immersive journey under the forests and oceans, Alif, which offers a hands-on, high-tech experience through the history of movement from ancient innovations to mission to Mars, and Vision, which tells the story of Dubai’s transformation under the vision of its ruler.

The initiative aligns with the festive season and encourages local and visiting families to discover Expo City's engaging spaces, blending interactive learning with meaningful entertainment, ideal for Eid Al Adha activities and summer escapes.