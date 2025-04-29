The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi announced the opening of the first immersive butterfly Sanctuary in Abu Dhabi on September 2025.

The announcement was officially made at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the region’s premier global event for the travel and tourism industry.

Located adjacent to The National Aquarium at Al Qana, The Butterfly Gardens will offer a fully immersive, nature-driven experience, marking a vibrant new addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape.

Home to over 10,000 butterflies, The Butterfly Gardens will feature lush tropical landscapes enclosed within climate-controlled bio-domes that replicate diverse ecosystems from around the world. The facility will be divided into two zones, Asia and the Americas, each highlighting species native to its region. Visitors can encounter two-toed sloths, caiman crocodiles, and American insects in the Americas dome, while the Asian dome will host bearcats, koi carp, and a range of Asian insects. As they move through the gardens, guests will be surrounded by butterflies, offering a truly immersive experience.

Paul Hamilton, General Manager of The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, said, “With the Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, our primary objective is to create an environment that authentically mirrors their natural habitats, ensuring they thrive in a secure and controlled setting. It is more than an attraction; it’s a nature reserve designed to promote a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems. We aim to inspire visitors to engage with nature on a meaningful level."

Designed to inspire wonder and promote conservation, The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi offers a unique blend of education, entertainment, and natural beauty. As the first immersive butterfly paradise in the capital, it invites families, students, and nature enthusiasts to explore a vibrant ecosystem up close.