Dubai Municipality is exploring Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to develop high-quality public parks across the emirate in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the city’s Greenery Strategy, according to a press statement issued by the entity.

Officials showcased Operate and Maintain (OM) agreements, Design–Build–Operate–Transfer (DBOT) structures, and event-based activations during a recent workshop organised in collaboration with Dubai Land Department on Thursday.

Park archetypes presented at the workshop included destination parks, beach parks, residential parks, nature parks, and linear parks.

